Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, commenting on the approval of the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia, threatened to increase strikes on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he published the relevant post on social media.

He called Europeans "idiots" and claimed that this sanctions package will not change Russia’s stance.

"Our economy will, of course, hold up, while the defeat of the Banderite regime will continue. Strikes on targets of so-called Ukraine, including Kyiv, will be carried out with increasing force.

"It is also necessary to pursue a course of maximum distancing from the EU and the most odious European countries, which now include not only the poor Baltics, impoverished Chukhon people, Poles and Brits which are not fully carved up, but also Germany and France, whose leaders remain haunted by the laurels of the Third Reich and the Vichy regime," Medvedev stated.

Recall that on July 18, the European Union approved the 18th sanctions package against Russia. Kaja Kallas called it one of the strongest.

The 18th sanctions package against Russia includes over a hundred vessels of the "shadow fleet," a reduction of the price cap on Russian oil, and measures against banks and companies outside Russia involved in supporting its war machine.

