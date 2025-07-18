At night, Russians attacked Kramatorsk with four strike drones: residential buildings, educational institution, industrial zone, and enterprise were targeted

On the night of July 18, 2025, between 00:50 and 01:28 a.m., Russian forces struck Kramatorsk with strike drones, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration (СMA), Oleksandr Honcharenko.

It is noted that for the attack on the territory of the Kramatorsk community, the enemy used two Geran-2 strike drones and two strike drones of an unidentified type.

The industrial zone, warehouse facilities of a private enterprise, and the yard of an educational institution were hit.

Also damaged were seven apartment buildings and three private households.

It is reported that there were no casualties.

