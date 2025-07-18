Russian losses in war against Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in war with Finland, says Estonia’s Military Police Chief Väli

Russian army losses in the war against Ukraine have already exceeded the human losses suffered by the Soviet Union in the Soviet-Finnish War, known as the "Winter War."

This was stated by Toomas Väli, head of the Estonian Military Police, reports ERR via Censor.NET.

He noted that despite intense Russian offensives and some localized advances, Ukraine generally holds its positions on the frontline.

According to Väli, each captured square kilometer of Ukrainian territory has cost Russia approximately 70 wounded or killed soldiers..

"Since November 2023, Russia has managed to occupy an additional about 9,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. Considering the human losses Russia has suffered, it turns out that each square kilometer has statistically cost them about 70 wounded or killed. Perhaps these massive attacks they are conducting are even worse than, for example, the Winter War in Finland, where Russia, or the Soviet Union at the time, paid about 20–30 killed or wounded soldiers per square kilometer. These are enormous, astronomical losses," the colonel said.

He added that Russian troops have tried to accelerate the pace across the entire frontline, but signs of an expected large-scale Russian offensive, according to him, are exaggerated.

