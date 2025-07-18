EU will act decisively and apply strategic approach to Russia’s hybrid threats – Kallus

The European Union condemns Russia’s ongoing malicious actions aimed at threatening and undermining the security, resilience, and democratic foundations of the EU, its member states, and its partners.

This was stated in a declaration by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on behalf of the EU, reports Censor.NET.

"The European Union remains steadfast and unequivocal in its firm condemnation of Russia’s persistent malicious activities. These are part of broader, coordinated, and sustained hybrid campaigns aimed at threatening and undermining the security, resilience, and democratic foundations of the EU, its member states, and its partners," the statement reads.

It is noted that in recent years, deliberate and systematic malicious behavior by Russia, particularly its military intelligence service known as the GRU, has been observed.

Read more: Medvedev on EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia: We will escalate strikes on Ukraine

"Russia has conducted hybrid campaigns against the EU and its member states for years, and malicious activities have intensified since the start of the military aggression against Ukraine and are likely to continue in the near future," the statement adds.

However, it is emphasized that Russia’s destabilizing hybrid campaigns are not limited to the cyber sphere. They also involve acts of sabotage, damage to critical infrastructure, physical attacks, information manipulation and interference, as well as other actions.

The EU assures it will continue to act decisively, employing a strategic approach to Russia’s hybrid threats.

Read more: New sanctions against Russia aim to reduce its military potential – Merz

"This ensures a proactive, coordinated, and resilient response, including through asymmetric and proportionate measures in accordance with international law. We will continue to strengthen our resilience, deepen cooperation with international partners, including NATO, fully adhere to agreed principles, and make full use of all available means to prevent, deter, and effectively respond to Russia’s hybrid activities," the statement concludes.

Read more: Trump’s new stance on Putin doesn’t mean he fully supports Zelenskyy - The Times