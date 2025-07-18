Ukraine and U.S. aim to sign "drone agreement" – Svyrydenko

Ukraine and the United States are conducting detailed negotiations on an agreement for American investment in domestic drone manufacturing.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Friday, July 18, while speaking to journalists alongside several other new ministers in Kyiv, Reuters reports, citing Censor.NET.

According to Svyrydenko, the agreement will lead to the U.S., Ukraine’s largest military ally in the war against Russia — purchasing Ukrainian drones.

"We plan to sign a ‘drone agreement’ with the United States. We are discussing investments to expand the production of Ukrainian drones in the U.S. That is, we are talking about purchasing a large batch of Ukrainian drones," the Prime Minister said.

Read more: Romania has begun negotiations with Ukraine on joint production of drones - media

She added that the political decision on the agreement was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump, and officials are already discussing the details.

Earlier reports noted that President Zelenskyy said the United States wants to buy Ukrainian drones.

Read more: Ukraine and U.S. discuss "mega deal" on arms trade – Zelenskyy