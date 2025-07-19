Another 11 children returned from temporarily occupied territories and Russia

As part of the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bring Kids Back UA, 11 Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the Russian Federation. Their ages range from 10 to 17 years old.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak.

In particular, five siblings from the same family were returned. The children were taken to Russia, and for a long time there was no information about them. Only later did they get in touch with their adult sister in Ukraine and ask her to take them home.

Even then, the path back was extremely difficult. The Russian guardianship authorities exerted pressure, delayed the process, and forced me to change my mind. The return became possible only after more than a year of persistent and painstaking work.

