Russia claims to have shot down nearly 100 "Ukrainian UAVs" at night

On the night of July 20, Russian air defense allegedly shot down 93 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of nine regions of Russia, including Moscow, as well as over the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country.

"Last night, between 11:30 p.m. Moscow time on July 19 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 20, 93 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Yes, the alleged destruction is mentioned:

38 UAVs - over the territory of the Bryansk region,

19 UAVs - over the territory of the Moscow region, including 16 UAVs flying to Moscow,

11 UAVs were flying over the territory of the Kaluga region,

8 UAVs - over the territory of the Tula region,

5 UAVs - over the territory of the Oryol region,

5 UAVs - over the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod region,

3 UAVs - over the Black Sea,

2 UAVs - over the territory of the Kursk region,

1 UAV - over the territory of the Belgorod region,

1 UAV - over the territory of the Ryazan region.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that on the evening of July 19, Russian air defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 40 "Ukrainian drones " over Russian territory.