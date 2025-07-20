ENG
Maternova on new Vice Prime Minister for European Integration Kachka: He has many years of experience working on Ukraine’s integration into EU

Maternova met with the new Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Kachka

Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Maternova met with the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka and noted his many years of experience.

Mathernova wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports .

"I am glad to meet Taras Kachka in his new role as Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration! He has many years of experience on the path to EU integration, especially in the field of trade and the Association Agreement," she wrote.

Mathernova also expressed hope for cooperation in the next stages of Ukraine's European integration process.

