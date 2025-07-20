Woman hit by prosecutor’s office employee died in hospital. Molochnyi was driving drunk, - Kravchenko. PHOTO
A woman hit by a prosecutor in a pedestrian zone in Kyiv died in hospital.
This was announced by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.
He recalled that yesterday a tragedy occurred on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv. A drunk driver drove onto the sidewalk and hit a woman, trying to flee the scene.
"It was Andrii Molochnyi, not a prosecutor, but a prosecutor's employee, a civil servant. Unfortunately, the victim died in hospital. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Kravchenko said.
According to him, Molochnyi has already been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to the death of a person. The test result was 1.77 ppm.
"We will insist on a 60-day pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail. I personally control the course of this case as a senior prosecutor, starting with the choice of a preventive measure, and will support the prosecution in court," Kravchenko added.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that prosecutor Molochnyi hit a woman in a pedestrian zone in Kyiv and tried to flee the scene of the accident.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password