Woman hit by prosecutor’s office employee died in hospital. Molochnyi was driving drunk, - Kravchenko. PHOTO

A woman hit by a prosecutor in a pedestrian zone in Kyiv died in hospital.

This was announced by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

He recalled that yesterday a tragedy occurred on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv. A drunk driver drove onto the sidewalk and hit a woman, trying to flee the scene.

"It was Andrii Molochnyi, not a prosecutor, but a prosecutor's employee, a civil servant. Unfortunately, the victim died in hospital. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Kravchenko said.

See more: Drunk law enforcement officer causes accident in Zhytomyr: 16-year-old girl killed. PHOTO

According to him, Molochnyi has already been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to the death of a person. The test result was 1.77 ppm.

"We will insist on a 60-day pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail. I personally control the course of this case as a senior prosecutor, starting with the choice of a preventive measure, and will support the prosecution in court," Kravchenko added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that prosecutor Molochnyi hit a woman in a pedestrian zone in Kyiv and tried to flee the scene of the accident.