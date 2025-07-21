Air alert declared in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-off, - Air Force (updated)

On the night of 21 July, a Mig-31K fighter jet took off in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

"The whole of Ukraine is a missile threat! The MiG-31K has taken off," the statement reads.

At 00:23 a.m., the threat was lifted.

Read more: Ukraine requested MiG-29 fighters early in war, but U.S. blocked transfer – Duda