ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10215 visitors online
News Declaration of an air raid alert
2 154 3

Air alert declared in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-off, - Air Force (updated)

MIG31, MIG31K

On the night of 21 July, a Mig-31K fighter jet took off in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

"The whole of Ukraine is a missile threat! The MiG-31K has taken off," the statement reads.

At 00:23 a.m., the threat was lifted.

Read more: Ukraine requested MiG-29 fighters early in war, but U.S. blocked transfer – Duda

Author: 

rocket (1644) plane (950) air alert (347)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 