Air alert declared in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-off, - Air Force (updated)
On the night of 21 July, a Mig-31K fighter jet took off in Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
"The whole of Ukraine is a missile threat! The MiG-31K has taken off," the statement reads.
At 00:23 a.m., the threat was lifted.
