US, Germany agree to provide Ukraine with five Patriot systems "as soon as possible" - Pistorius

The United States and Germany have agreed to provide Ukraine with five Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. The air defense systems are to be delivered as soon as possible.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports Censor.NET with reference to EP.

"During my trip to Washington last week, I agreed with Pete Hagee that Germany will contribute to the swiftest possible delivery of five urgently needed Patriot systems (to Ukraine)," Pistorius said.

Germany also promised additional air defense systems and ammunition for Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine to receive Patriot air defense systems within coming weeks – Merz