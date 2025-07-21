Since start of day, 139 clashes on front, Russians are most actively assaulting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 139 combat clashes have occurred. The enemy launched one massive missile strike with twenty-four missiles and carried out forty-five air strikes, dropping sixty-one guided aerial bombs. They also used 1,251 kamikaze drones for attacks and conducted 3,145 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eleven enemy attacks, with one clash still ongoing. The enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and conducted 177 artillery shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units held back four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Stroivka, and Kutkivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai.

Read more: 101 combat engagements recorded on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eighteen enemy assault actions near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Torske, and in the direction of Serebrianka, Serednie, Shandryholove, and Hryhorivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted three offensive actions near Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attempts to advance near Bila Hora and toward Predtechyne.

Watch more: Defense forces strike occupiers’ S-300 SAM system and Nebo-M complex in Belgorod region - General Staff. VIDEO

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers launched nine assaults today on our defenders’ positions in the areas of Dyliivka, Romanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novospaske, and toward Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka. The defense forces steadfastly held the line and repelled all enemy attacks.

Throughout the day on the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out forty-three offensive actions. Russian occupiers` activity was recorded near the settlements of Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove toward Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Myrnohrad, and Maiak. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Preliminary data indicate that 81 occupiers were neutralized today on this front, including 46 killed. Additionally, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed five drones and struck one enemy gun.

Read more: NATO allocates 5.3 billion euros for 2026, part of it to support Ukraine - General Staff

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks in the areas of Zirka, Piddubne, Myrne, Dachne, and toward Oleksandrohrad and Voskresenka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched three assaults on our defenders’ positions near Kamianske, but the Defense Forces successfully repelled the enemy push. Additionally, enemy aviation struck the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, one clash occurred near Prydniprovske. The enemy did not succeed.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,043,160 people (+1170 per day), 11,037 tanks, 30,637 artillery systems, 23,028 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 140th Separate Marine Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Navy, who effectively eliminated the enemy.