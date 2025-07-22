3 009 20
Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine - Air Force (updated)
On the evening of 21 July, the Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of attack drones
- Kherson region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.
- Zaporizhzhia region - the threat of enemy attack UAVs.
- Dnipropetrovsk region - the threat of enemy attack UAVs from the south!
- Dnipropetrovsk region: UAV heading for Nikopol.
Update on the movement of UAVs
- UAVs on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions heading to Kharkiv region
Update as of 01:42 a.m.
- New groups of UAVs from the Black Sea towards Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.
- UAVs in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest
