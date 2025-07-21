Ruscists fired 450 missiles and UAVs at Ukraine: 224 targets neutralised

On the night of 21 July, the Russian occupiers fired 450 targets at Ukraine - drones of various types and missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the ruscists attacked with:

- 426 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia;

- 5 Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from the airspace of Tambov region, Russia;

- 4 "Kalibr" cruise missiles (from the waters of the Black Sea);

- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile (launch area - Millerovo, Russia);

- 14 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from the airspace of Saratov region, Russia).

As of 9:30 a.m., 224 airborne weapons were shot down/suppressed:

- 200 Shahed-type strike UAVs;

- the vast majority of missiles were shot down by air defence firepower, the rest were suppressed by electronic warfare systems/locally lost (no information on hits was received).

"In addition, 203 imitator drones did not reach their targets - they were lost locally (presumably suppressed by electronic warfare). We recorded 23 strike UAVs hitting targets in 3 locations, and downed drones falling at 12 locations," the statement said.

The Air Force stressed that the attack is still ongoing. A new group of Russian UAVs has entered from the north.

