Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles: houses and buildings damaged in two districts of region. PHOTO

During the night, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Mykola Kalashnyk, Censor.NET informs.

There were no casualties as a result of the enemy shelling. The consequences of the attack were recorded in two districts of the region.

In Vyshhorod district, outbuildings and a car were damaged.



In Fastiv district, three private houses, two cars and the warehouses of an enterprise were damaged.

Later, the police released photos of the aftermath of the attack.





Earlier it was reported that on the night of 21 July 2025, the Russian military attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs. As of 8 a.m., a man was reported killed and six people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl.

Read more: Kyiv region under drone attack, air defence in action - RMA