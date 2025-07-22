ENG
Attack of drones
1 764 11

Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" – Air Force (updated)

Shahed drones

On the evening of July 22, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Force.

Movement of strike drones

  • Dnipropetrovsk region (Synelnykove district) — threat of enemy strike UAVs detected!

Update on UAV movement:

  • Chernihiv region — threat of enemy strike UAVs detected.
  • Enemy strike UAVs spotted in southeastern Sumy region, heading west.

 

drone (1856) Air forces (1589) Shahed (809) war in Ukraine (3329)
