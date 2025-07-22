1 764 11
Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of July 22, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Force.
Movement of strike drones
- Dnipropetrovsk region (Synelnykove district) — threat of enemy strike UAVs detected!
Update on UAV movement:
- Chernihiv region — threat of enemy strike UAVs detected.
- Enemy strike UAVs spotted in southeastern Sumy region, heading west.
