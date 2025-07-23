Half of National Guard "put down their weapons", other half was planning to go to Kyiv - Maliuk on NABU searches of Pivnenko’s house

The head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk said that after the SAPO searches of the NGU commander Oleksandr Pivnenko, half of the National Guard put down their weapons.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, he said this during a briefing.

"How do you go to the commander of the National Guard, the Hero of Ukraine, the combat general Pivnenko with a search? You just come to a place where there are no questions at all, and that's it. Does he deserve this? And then it was all broadcast on Telegram channels. Half of the National Guard put down their weapons, did not want to perform tasks, because they doubted who the commander was. And the other half wanted to go to Kyiv, and Minister Klymenko spent a week travelling around all his units and working with them," he said.

Maliuk called Pivnenko "a mega-professional, courageous commander, a Special Forces officer, a legendary 'Omega' who was the senior officer in Bakhmut at the time.

"They just came to him, and when they reported to him from the front (they said): 'Give me your phone. What kind of story is this?" But he should have met them at the checkpoint with a gun, and left the two magazines there," the SSU head added.

Read more: Zelenskyy tightens his grip, casting shadow over country’s future course - Economist

Searches in the National Guard

Earlier, ZN.UA wrote that for the second day in a row, the NABU has been conducting large-scale searches of the National Guard command in a case of possible embezzlement.

Later, it became known that the Ministry of Internal Affairs had suspended six top officials of the logistics department of the National Guard.

Read more: "We have feudalism! Corruption is legal," military officer Maslov commented on law against NACB