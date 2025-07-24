US State Department approves $322 million sale of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and HAWK Phase III SAMs to Ukraine

The US Department of State has decided to sell HAWK Phase III missile systems and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The total value of both packages is $322 million.

This is stated in the releases of the Office of Military Cooperation of the US Department of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

Ukraine is to be sold Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, as well as maintenance equipment and supplies for repair and overhaul.

The release says that Kyiv has requested the purchase of equipment and services for the modernisation of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, technical assistance, and training for the Ukrainian military. The total cost of this package is estimated at $150 million.

The second package includes HAWK Phase III anti-aircraft systems.

Read more: US "rushing" to deliver weapons to Ukraine under Trump plan – NATO Ambassador Whitaker

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of HAWK Phase III Missile System and Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $172 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress," the release says.

The US Department of Defense's Office of Military Cooperation added that the sale would advance US foreign policy and US national security goals by improving Ukraine's ability to provide for its own defence.

Read more: Trump on providing Ukraine with long-range JASSM missiles: "US will not do this"