US "rushing" to deliver weapons to Ukraine under Trump plan – NATO Ambassador Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the United States aims to expedite arms delivery to Ukraine in line with American leader Donald Trump’s plan for NATO countries to purchase weapons.

According to Whitaker, the US is also considering the sale of Patriot air defense systems from its own stockpiles.

"We are all rushing to facilitate this and get it done, and, you know, I think things are actually moving very quickly. But I cannot confirm a date when this will be completed," the diplomat said.

Whitaker noted that "negotiations" are currently underway regarding whether the US will sell Patriots from its existing stockpiles.

"We will never put the United States in a strategically disadvantageous position and will ensure we have everything we need. At the same time, I think we all recognize Ukraine’s urgent needs on the battlefield and to protect its cities," he emphasized.

Whitaker added that the United States is "in daily contact" with allies about the process leading up to a possible announcement in the coming months.

To recap, US President Trump announced agreements with NATO regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated that NATO will pay for the weapons for Ukraine that are produced by the United States.

Earlier reports indicated that France will not join the US initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through NATO. It was also reported that Italy does not intend to buy weapons from the US for transfer to Ukraine but is willing to handle the transportation of aid to our country.

