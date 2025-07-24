ENG
Odesa under attack by Russian drones, - mayor

On the night of July 24, Russians attacked Odesa with strike drones.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Hennadii Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions are heard in the city!" - he wrote.

As a reminder, on the evening of July 23, the Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.

See more: Ruscists attacked fire and rescue station in Odesa. PHOTOS

