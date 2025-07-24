Trump wants to personally decide on sanctions against Russia - White House

President of the United States Donald Trump wants to reserve any decisions on sanctions against Russia for himself.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt.

This is how she commented on the fact that Republicans in the Senate refused to pass a law imposing sanctions against Russia. This happened after Trump said he wanted to act unilaterally.

"The president has been in very close contact with his friends in the Senate, including Senator Lindsey Graham, on this issue. But the president has always maintained that he is the commander-in-chief and president for a reason," she said.

Leavitt emphasised that Trump "has been deeply involved in this conflict from the very beginning". Therefore, when it comes to any decisions that will be made on sanctions, he "wants to retain that authority, and that's his right".

Read more: Trump has already "chosen Ukraine’s side" in war by issuing ultimatum to Putin – Barrot

Recall that on July 14, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Russia with "very harsh tariffs" if a peace agreement regarding Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

According to the Wall Street Journal, after Russia once again shelled Ukraine late on July 11, U.S. President Donald Trump called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The U.S. leader agreed to the proposal to assist Kyiv.

At the same time, Trump is still considering and hoping that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is committed to peace.