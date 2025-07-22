Trump has already "chosen Ukraine’s side" in war by issuing ultimatum to Putin – Barrot

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot believes that, based on recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, he supports Ukraine in the war Russia has waged against it.

He said this in an interview with BFMTV, reports Censor.NET.

"I note that President Trump has set a 50-day ultimatum to Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire under the threat of very harsh sanctions… I also note that he expressed readiness to provide military equipment to Ukraine," Barrot recalled.

According to the minister, the point regarding military aid is "undoubtedly the clearest sign" that Donald Trump "has chosen his side and now decided to support Ukraine in achieving its goal, which he clearly expressed from the very beginning — establishing lasting peace in Ukraine."

Watch more: Putin criticized NABU, SAPO, and HACC in 2022 over alleged U.S. control. VIDEO

The French Foreign Minister also said that the European side has been coordinating its actions for several weeks with "American senators who developed a sanctions package similar to what we adopted at the European level."

"I hope this American sanctions package… will be adopted as soon as possible," Barrot added.

Read more: Putin believes he will win in long run, but he is wrong, - Pistorius

Recall that on July 14, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Russia with "very harsh tariffs" if a peace agreement regarding Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

According to the Wall Street Journal, after Russia once again shelled Ukraine late on July 11, U.S. President Donald Trump called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The U.S. leader agreed to the proposal to assist Kyiv.

At the same time, Trump is still considering and hoping that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is committed to peace.

Read more: Putin likely unfazed by US President Trump’s ultimatum - The Guardian