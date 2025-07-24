Russia launched 4 missiles and 103 UAVs: one Iskander-K missile and 90 drones were neutralized. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 24, 2025, the Russian invaders fired 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles and 103 drones of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chouda, Hvardiyskoye - occupied Crimea.

The Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia regions are under attack.

As of 11.30 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed one Iskander-K cruise missile and 90 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the north, south, east, and center of the country.



13 UAVs and 3 missiles were recorded in 11 locations, and the downed ones (wreckage) fell in 6 locations.

