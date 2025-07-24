Shmyhal and Norwegian Defense Minister Sandvik hold talks: Joint defense production, air defense boost, Ukrainian troop training

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a conversation with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik.

Shmyhal reported this via his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, the two officials discussed the outcomes of the latest Ramstein-format meeting.

"In 2025, Norway allocated a total of €1 billion for drone procurement, including €400 million specifically for purchasing drones from Ukrainian manufacturers. We see promising prospects for enhanced cooperation. We are grateful for this support," Shmyhal stated.

Other topics included the development of joint defense industry projects, strengthening air defense, and training Ukrainian troops.

"I outlined our key priorities to my counterpart. We also count on Ukraine’s participation in SAFE projects. We thank Norway for its consistent support in strengthening Ukraine’s defense," the minister added.

