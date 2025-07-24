1 335 11
Russian drones attack Ukraine – Air Forces
On the evening of July 24, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Strike drone movement:
- enemy strike UAVs were observed in the northern part of Sumy region, heading south.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password