News Attack of drones
Russian drones attack Ukraine – Air Forces

Shahed drones

On the evening of July 24, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Forces, according to Censor.NET.

Strike drone movement:

  • enemy strike UAVs were observed in the northern part of Sumy region, heading south.

