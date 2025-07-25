Russians have advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions - DeepState

Russian occupation forces advanced in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions over the past day

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced in Kamianske (Vasyliv district, Zaporizhzhia region) and near Yablunivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.





