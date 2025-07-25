European Commission: Ukraine to receive smaller Ukraine Facility tranche after failing to implement several reforms

The financial assistance tranche under the Ukraine Facility mechanism will be provided to Ukraine in a smaller amount than originally planned, due to the country’s failure to fulfill 3 out of 16 reforms pledged to the European Union.

This was announced by the European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier, Censor.NET reports citing the European Pravda.

"The fourth tranche is the largest in terms of funding and the number of required reforms. If all indicators had been met and all 16 reforms implemented, Ukraine would have received €4.5 billion," he stated.

According to Mercier, Ukraine submitted a request for a partial payout of this tranche on June 6, 2025.

"In its request, Ukraine stated that it had implemented 13 out of the 16 required reforms, while work on the remaining three is still ongoing. ... The Commission has assessed the 13 reforms as fulfilled and is proposing that the EU Council approve a €3.05 billion payment to Ukraine as the fourth tranche under the Ukraine Facility," the spokesperson added.

Of the three outstanding reforms, "one relates to decentralization, another to the law reforming ARMA, and the third to the selection of judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court," Mercier said.

