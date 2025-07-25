ENG
News Enemy advance to Dnipropetrovsk region
Enemy infantry spotted in Dachne, Dnipropetrovsk region; Defense Forces stabilizing situation – media

The village of Dachne on the DeepState map on July 25, 2025

Russian forces are attempting to advance into the village of Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, located near the administrative border with the Donetsk region. The enemy is bringing in additional personnel.

As Censor.NET reports, hromadske learned this from Ukrainian troops defending the area.

Previously, OSINT specialists recorded Russian motorized infantry groups in Dachne.

According to a military source who spoke to the publication, the occupiers have failed to fully consolidate their positions in the village, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are working to stabilize the situation along this front line segment.

Recall that on July 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the Russian actions near the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region as a "conditional success" for the occupiers, which they might use to claim "information victories."

