In recent weeks, Russian forces have managed to advance into Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region and establish a foothold.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

The enemy is already attempting to push beyond the village boundaries, conducting attacks on Plavni and Stepnohirsk. Near the latter, at least six occupiers were killed yesterday.

"Katsaps are trying to fully clear Kamianske to establish complete control over the village. The Defense Forces are trying to prevent this by inflicting most of the damage using FPV drones and payload drops," the analysts added.

The situation is gradually worsening as enemy forces significantly outnumber ours. The Russians plan to continue assault operations further north to reach the Kinska River line.

Earlier reports indicated that at night, a Russian sabotage group attempted to break into the southern district of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia.

