US may impose secondary sanctions on Russia sooner than 50-day deadline – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out imposing secondary sanctions on Russia sooner than the so-called 50-day deadline. This would occur if there is no progress in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.

He made the statement during a conversation with journalists outside the White House, reports Censor.NET.

When asked by reporters whether the United States is now closer to deciding on sanctions against Russia, the American leader responded affirmatively.

"We are looking at the whole situation. It could be that we will have to impose secondary sanctions," Trump said.

The U.S. president recalled that on July 14, he set a 50-day deadline for reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

According to him, the U.S. may impose sanctions on Russia before that 50-day deadline expires.

At the same time, Trump declined to answer questions about whether he has a meeting planned with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the near future.

