Teenage girl from Mariupol returned from Russia to Ukraine

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, another Ukrainian teenage girl was returned from the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was announced in the telegram channel by the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the 18-year-old girl spent three years in Russia, where her family was forced to leave Mariupol in 2022.

"Despite everything, she did not stop studying at a Ukrainian online school and began planning her return even before she came of age. The other day she crossed the border and is now safely on the free territory of Ukraine. We are grateful to the Helping to Leave team for their support and assistance in her rescue," said Yermak.

Read more: Zone of mandatory evacuation for families with children expanded in Donetsk region – RMA