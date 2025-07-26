Information about Pivnenko’s alleged receipt of ₴190 million bribe is fake - Kryvonos

The information about the alleged bribe of ₴190 million by National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko is completely false.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the NABU, Semen Kryvonos, said this in an interview with Suspilne.

"I have not seen such information. This information is false and does not correspond to reality - I am telling you for sure now. There was no crime documented in the form that you have just mentioned. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, detectives are working, and we will definitely show the result in this case," Kryvonos assured.

According to him, it is important that the NABU 's investigation into the case, in which Pivnenko's place was searched earlier, has already resulted in the dismissal of a senior National Guard official and a number of other officials.

Kryvonos said that a number of examinations have been ordered in this case.

"And the commander (of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko - ed.) continues to work. As far as I know, he is on the spot, performing combat missions, leading the army, fully supporting the activities of the National Guard. This is the most important thing now - protection from the enemy," the NABU head emphasized.

Searches in the National Guard

Earlier, ZN.UA wrote that for several days in a row, the NABU conducted large-scale searches of the National Guard command in a case of possible embezzlement.

Later it became known that the Ministry of Internal Affairs had suspended six top officials of the logistics department of the National Guard.