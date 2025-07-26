Hungarian opposition leader Magyar says he does not support Ukraine’s accelerated accession to EU

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, Peter Magyar, said he did not support Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU. He also spoke out against the new EU budget.

His statement is quoted by Telex, Censor.NET reports.

"Tisza does not support Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU, nor does it support the new long-term budget of the Union," the Hungarian oppositionist said.

Magyar noted that he is preparing for long and difficult negotiations on this issue and will put Hungary's interests first.

At the same time, he criticized his political opponent, the current head of government, Viktor Orban, for using the EU veto not in the country's interests but for personal political reasons.

"We must responsibly manage our common home, Europe, together with other European allies," Magyar said.

