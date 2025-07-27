North Korea may deploy additional troops to Russia as early as August to participate in war against Ukraine - Reuters

North Korea may send additional troops to Russia as early as August 2025.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this with reference to statements by South Korean intelligence and parliamentarians.

Thus, it is noted that North Korea may deploy additional troops in Russia as early as August this year to participate in the war against Ukraine. In addition, Pyongyang continues to supply weapons to Russia.

South Korean intelligence believes that Russia may be preparing for a large-scale operation against Ukraine in August.

"The time for additional deployment of troops is probably July or August," said Rep. Lee Sung-kyung after a closed-door meeting with representatives of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

It is also reported that in exchange for North Korea sending artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia, the DPRK is likely to receive technical assistance in launching satellites and missile guidance systems.

The DPRK and Russia have said that their cooperation is based on an agreement signed by their leaders in June last year.

Earlier, it was reported that North Korea plans to send up to 30,000 troops to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. Their arrival in Russia is expected in the coming months.