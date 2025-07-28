French Prime Minister Bayrou criticizes EU-US agreement: "This is black day for Europe"

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has harshly criticized the new trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, calling it a "black day" for Europe.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Bayrou accused Brussels of making concessions under pressure from Washington. "It is a black day when an alliance of free peoples, united by their values and the defense of their interests, resigns itself to subjugation," he wrote.

His position was echoed by other government officials. Minister of Trade Laurent Saint-Martin emphasized that France "reserves the right to respond" if trade imbalances do not disappear. And Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Addad called for preparations to use an anti-coercion instrument aimed at countering economic pressure from third countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron has not yet commented on the situation.

