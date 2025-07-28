Lithuania strengthens air defense on border with Belarus after drone incidents

Lithuania plans to deploy additional air defense forces on the border with Belarus after repeated violations of airspace by drones.

This is reported by LRT with reference to the Minister of Defense Dovilė Šakalienė, Censor.NET reports.

For more effective control over the border, more military personnel will be involved, as well as enhanced cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Commander-in-Chief of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Raimundas Vaikšnoras noted that new air defense systems will be placed closer to the areas where drone flights were recorded.

It is also planned to accelerate the purchase of short-range radars and introduce the Sky Fortress system, an acoustic technology that allows detecting and identifying airborne objects near the border.

According to Vaikshnoras, cooperation with border guards will be deepened, as their observation from the ground and air is key to responding to threats in a timely manner.

As a reminder, the police reported the detection of an unidentified drone that flew into the country from Belarus.