Russia will definitely switch to jet-powered Shaheds; Ukraine is adapting tactics - Fedorov

The Russian army has begun implementing technologies that allow Shahed drones to evade Ukrainian interceptor drones more effectively. Ukraine is adapting its tactics daily.

This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a telethon broadcast, Censor.NET informs.

He compared the development of UAV technologies in today’s war to a blitz chess game and said the drone sector is evolving rapidly, tactics are constantly changing, and new technological solutions are emerging.

"We adapt our tactics every day because the enemy learns quickly and upgrades its drones. New technical capabilities are already being integrated that enable Shaheds to bypass our interceptors," Fedorov said.

According to the First Deputy Prime Minister, Russia will in the near future begin mass use of jet‑powered drones — and therefore Ukraine must already be seeking answers to these threats.

"Russia will definitely transition to jet‑powered drones. Weather has a strong impact on how interceptors operate. A large number of factors influence this," the official explained.

Currently, according to Fedorov, Ukraine has signed contracts with at least four companies producing modern interceptor drones.

"There are breakthrough technologies that would previously have taken years to develop, and we are already launching them into production. The key now is to scale these solutions," he concluded.

