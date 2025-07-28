Defense Forces neutralize 149 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day, there have been 131 combat engagements. The enemy launched five missile and 70 air strikes on our troops’ positions and settlements, fired eight rockets, dropped 107 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1,376 kamikaze drone attacks, and conducted 4,015 shelling attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian warriors repelled seven enemy assault actions, with one combat engagement still ongoing. Additionally, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and conducted 267 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near Zelenyi and Krasnyi Pershyi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted four times to push our units out of their positions near Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, and Lozova, the fighting is ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched 23 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, and towards Dronivka and Serebrianka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our forces repelled four attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped an enemy attempt to advance toward Predtechyne. Kostiantynivka suffered an airstrike.

The enemy attempted seven times to breach our defenses in the Toretsk direction, near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusynyi Yar.

Throughout the day on the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor conducted 42 assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Zelenyi Kut, and Dachne. Fighting is currently ongoing in eight locations. The enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Svitlye.

Preliminary estimates indicate that Ukrainian forces neutralized 149 occupiers in this direction, 96 of them irreversibly. Three vehicles, two motorcycles, 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, two satellite communication terminals, a UAV control antenna, and three personnel shelters were destroyed. Additionally, an enemy quad bike and five satellite communication terminals were damaged.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temyrivka, with six more combat engagements still ongoing. The enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Ternove.

No offensive actions by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement occurred, the enemy attempted to advance near the settlement of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled five enemy attacks.

Today, special recognition goes to the fighters of the 426th Separate Unmanned Vehicle Battalion, who effectively resist the enemy.