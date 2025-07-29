US Secretary of Commerce Lutnick praises agreement with EU: "Master class from Trump"

U. S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick expressed his full satisfaction with the trade agreement between the United States and the European Union signed on July 27.

He said this in an interview with CNBC, according to Yevropeiska Pravda.

According to Lutnick, the agreement signed by US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is an example of successful negotiations. He characterized it as a "master class from Trump," emphasizing his intuition and ability to determine the limits of compromise.

"The president knew how far he could go, and he went that far. The peculiarity of our president is that he has intuition: when he sits at the negotiating table and concludes an agreement, he knows how far he can go," the minister said.

At the same time, he noted that the negotiation process is not yet complete: "There is a lot of bargaining to be done."