Trump says Xi Jinping wants to meet him and is ready to come to US

US leader Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to come to the United States for a personal meeting with his American counterpart.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Breitbart News.

According to Trump, the Chinese president is persistently seeking a personal meeting with him in the near future, and this may happen this year either in China or in the White House.

"(Xi - Ed.) wants me to go there (China - Ed.) and he’s going to come (United States - Ed.)," Trump said

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Trump suggested the possibility of a meeting with Putin in China. Earlier, The Times reported that Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump could meet during a parade in China. According to the newspaper, Xi Jinping wants to hold a trilateral summit with Trump and Putin.