Cabinet of Ministers has not appointed elected head of BES again, - Zhelezniak
At its meeting, the government once again failed to approve Oleksandr Tsivinskyi, who was selected by the competition commission to head the Economic Security Bureau.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
"Let there be no doubt—today, at its meeting, the government once again violated the law and did not appoint the head of the BES. There is one day left before the IMF deadline...
But that's all you need to know about the real intentions of the authorities, especially the government and the president, to fight corruption," he said.
On Monday, July 7, the government refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Economic Security Bureau (ESB).
