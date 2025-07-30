ENG
Peskov: Russia has developed immunity to sanctions

Russia already has "certain immunity" to Western sanctions and is ready to introduce new economic restrictions.

This was stated by Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

"We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time. Our economy is functioning under a huge number of restrictions. Of course, we have already developed a certain immunity to this," Peskov said.

According to him, Moscow is recording statements on this issue, in particular from US President Donald Trump and other international figures.

