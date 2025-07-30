Currently, there are no obstacles to appointment of Tsyvinskyi as BES director. I hope it will happen," - Stefan, member of commission

The members of the selection committee for the position of director of the BES see no obstacles to the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as director of the Bureau.

This was stated during a briefing by Commission member Laura Stefan, as reported by Censor.NET.

"After determining the results of the competition through a vote held on June 23-24, we sent a proposal and accompanying documents to the Cabinet of Ministers. The original documents were submitted on June 30. On July 8, we learned from open sources that the Cabinet of Ministers had decided not to appoint the winner of the competition, Mr. Tsyvinskyi, to the position of director of the BES," she said.

On July 9, the Commission received an extract from the minutes of the Cabinet meeting, which stated that the government had reviewed the information provided in the letter from the SSU and was returning the materials concerning the winner of the competition to the Commission so that it could take appropriate measures.

"The information from the SSU concerns the relatives of three candidates who may have Russian documents. It does not concern the candidates themselves. Information about the alleged Russian passport of the winner's father has been known to the public and the SSU since at least the beginning of 2023. In its letter, the SSU does not classify the information about the relatives of the three candidates as a threat to national security.

The SSU states that it will continue its work to determine whether the information provided to the commission poses a threat to national security in the context of the selection process for the position of director of the BES," Stefan explained.

According to her, all 16 finalists successfully passed a special state check in May 2025. The results were not canceled or revised.

"The winner of the competition also worked for over 20 years in various law enforcement agencies. He has access to state secrets, and this access has not been revoked," she noted.

Stefan stated that the Commission agreed that it had fulfilled its mandate and had no legal authority to participate in any further decision-making processes.

"We have returned the proposal regarding the winner to the Cabinet of Ministers. We submitted the same documents that we had previously sent to the Cabinet. At this point, I am not aware of any obstacles to the Cabinet's appointment of the winner of the competition. I sincerely hope that this will happen in the near future," added the Commission member.

What preceded it

Earlier it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the BES.

On June 25, the Commission for the Selection of the Director of the BES selected Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the detective department at the Second Main Directorate of the NABU, as the winner of the competition for the position of director of the BES. On June 30, the Commission submitted its recommendation on the winner of the competition to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The government had to approve his candidacy within 10 days.

The commission for selecting the director of the Bureau of Economic Security decided not to review its decision. Both Ukrainian and international members of the commission agreed with this decision.

On July 30, the government again refused to announce the winner.