25-year-old conscripts to receive reserve soldier rank, registered with TCR – Defense Ministry

Men aged 25 who are liable for military service but have neither served nor completed basic combined‑arms training will automatically receive the rank of reserve soldier (seaman) and be placed on the military register.

The Defence Ministry press service reported this, Censor.NET notes.

On 30 July, the Cabinet of Ministers approved and clarified several procedures for keeping military records and drafting citizens during mobilisation.

The adopted resolution provides for:

Automatic registration of women with medical training without their personal presence;

Delivery of call‑up papers by registered mail with an inventory of enclosures and proof of receipt, sent to the declared place of residence;

Conferment of the rank "reserve soldier (seaman)" at the moment of registration for those who have turned 25 and have not performed military service or basic training, without summoning them to the TCR and SS;

Compilation of nominal lists via the "Oberih" system to organise draft contingents during mobilisation

