Documentary "Taming Fear": "Want to be brave? Learn to be afraid!". VIDEO

The Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a documentary film titled "Taming Fear," which addresses the biggest challenge of mobilization, the fear that nearly every conscript faces of being killed in upcoming combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, the project explores the nature of human fear while simultaneously dispelling fear of the unknown, debunking myths and prejudices about military service, showcasing active, living people who successfully fight and serve in various locations and units.

The film features real stories of people who never thought of "heroism" in war but overcame their insecurity and learned to fight while preserving themselves. The main goal of the film is to convince viewers that participating in combat is not a one-way ticket.

The project covers all stages of overcoming fear during military service, from recruitment and Basic Combined Arms Training to directly performing duties in the combat zone. The film’s heroes and speakers include servicemen, veterans, psychologists, scientists, historians, and more. The visual component consists primarily of original footage.

