News Updated DeepState maps
7 085 45

Russian forces have occupied Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk - DeepState. MAP

Russians have occupied two settlements in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project

"The enemy occupied Kamianske (Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Verkhnekamianske (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), and advanced near Ivano-Daryivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Bila Hora (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region). The front line near Maliivka (Sinelnykivsky district, Dnipropetrovs'k region) has been clarified," the statement said.

DeepState maps
DeepState maps
DeepState maps
DeepState maps
DeepState maps

Author: 

