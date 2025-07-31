7 085 45
Russian forces have occupied Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk - DeepState. MAP
Russians have occupied two settlements in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project
"The enemy occupied Kamianske (Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Verkhnekamianske (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), and advanced near Ivano-Daryivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Bila Hora (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region). The front line near Maliivka (Sinelnykivsky district, Dnipropetrovs'k region) has been clarified," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password