Draft notice may be sent by registered mail – Cabinet resolution
Starting July 30, 2025, draft notices may be sent by district territorial centers of recruitment (TRC and SS) via Ukrposhta as registered mail.
This is stated in Cabinet Resolution No. 916, reports Censor.NET.
The government resolution that came into effect on July 30 introduces new rules for delivering mobilization orders.
The changes apply to individuals who:
- Recently passed a military medical commission (MMC);
-
Have a valid MMC conclusion but no current deferment.
Thus, if a deferment has expired but the medical commission remains valid, the mobilization order will be sent as registered mail via Ukrposhta.
Delivery of such documents will be officially recorded, so refusal or avoidance of receipt may be considered evasion of mobilization.
