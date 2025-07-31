Shmyhal holds talks with Italy’s Defense Minister Crosetto: they discussed defense cooperation and air defense supplies

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a phone conversation with Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

He announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.

The parties discussed the development of joint weapons production.

"I thanked Italy for participating in the EU defense fund SAFE worth €150 billion. In this context, we expect to strengthen cooperation and develop important defense projects between our countries and companies," Shmyhal wrote.

Read more: Italy will not buy weapons for Ukraine from US - La Stampa

The Ukrainian Defense Minister expressed gratitude to Italy for the weapons already delivered within military aid packages and for preparing new ones.

"Italian weapons significantly help in the fight against the aggressor. I informed my colleague about the night attack on Kyiv, which resulted in civilian casualties, including a child. I also spoke about strikes on residential areas in Kramatorsk. We discussed the possibility of additional air defense system supplies.

We feel strong support from our Italian friends. We are strengthening our strategic partnership in the defense sector. We are grateful to Italy for its solidarity with Ukraine," Shmyhal added.

Watch more: Return of Ukrainian children, Ukraine’s European integration, and pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy on meeting with Italian President Mattarella. VIDEO