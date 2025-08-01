Russians attacked Kharkiv 103 times in July: one person died, another 164 were injured, 20 of them were children. INFOGRAPHICS

In July, Kharkiv endured 103 enemy attacks. As has been the case recently, the vast majority of these were strikes by Shahed-type drones.

This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the enemy continued to use tactics of massive attacks from low altitudes—in large groups—to complicate the work of Ukrainian air defense forces.

"The attacks were often combined: first aerial bombs, then "Shahids," all targeting a single target. This also fits into another, already familiar trend—repeated strikes on the same locations with minimal time intervals, when emergency services, doctors, and rescuers are already working on site. This is an extremely insidious practice on the part of the enemy," Terekhov emphasized.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: three dead, over 20 wounded. PHOTOS

According to the RMA, 164 people were affected in July, including 20 children. Unfortunately, one person died.

As a result of enemy attacks, eight out of nine districts of Kharkiv have been destroyed.

See also: 44 out of 58 municipal medical facilities in Kharkiv damaged due to Russian aggression

Regarding air raid alerts: in July, they lasted a total of 16 days in the region and 10 days in the city.