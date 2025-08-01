Russian forces advance in Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and three other settlements in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

As of August 1, Russian forces have gained ground in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts from the DeepState project, Censor.NET notes.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Zelenyi Hai, near Oleksiivka, and Andriivka-Klevtseve," the statement reads.

Watch more: False claims about Chasiv Yar are Russian disinformation. VIDEO









Recall that the day before, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed the alleged "capture" of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. This information was denied by the Ukrainian Operational-Strategic Group "Khortytsia," calling it yet another piece of disinformation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized in a video address on July 31 that the Russian fake claims of capturing Chasiv Yar are disinformation.